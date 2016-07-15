tfttf736 – Crunchy Legs

On this episode Frank has a question about protecting his tripod investment, Tim can’t decide which tilt-shift lens to buy and we’ll take an interdisciplinary look into how the job of a music mixing engineer isn’t that much different from someone who’s editing photos.
