tfttf738 – With One Eye Closed

Andy has the feeling of missing out of some of the cool features his camera might have – because he’s using older lenses. Jack wonders how a photo he once saw could have such an incredible depth and Chris explores what depth cues in a photo can do to your perception. Also, friend of the show CJ Chilvers is asking for your help: in which past episode of TFTTF did Chris read from CJ’s book A Lesser Photographer?
Links:
- The do-one-thing-every-day-that-scares-you newsletter
- CJ Chilvers needs your help to complete the list in this blog post
