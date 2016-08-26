741 Rollin’, Rollin’, Rollin’

Chris looks into Magnum photographer Joseph Kudelka’s philosophy of photography and John wonders about rolling shutter. You can also still win a book and join a discussion.
RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Links:
- Rocky Nook and Tips from the Top Floor Giveaway
- Thirty Minutes with Josef Koudelka
- Rolling shutter explained
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours