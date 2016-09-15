744 ICEBERG!!!

Chris is back from his travels to the east coast of Greenland and to Donegal, the northwest part of Ireland. On today’s episode Bob asks about shooting trains with reflective elements and John has a tip (coating tripod feet against corrosion) and a question about photo exercises that give you some real exercise. Chris also talks about shooting huge icebergs in Greenland and how to process those images.
Links:
- Uncrunching Tripod Legs (Video)
- Greenland Photography by Chris Marquardt
- Zodiac in front of iceberg (Photo: Chris Marquardt)
- 3-mast schooner Rembrandt in front of a glacier (Photo: Chris Marquardt)
