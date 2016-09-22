745 Photokina 2016 Special

On this special Photokina episode of Tips from the Top Floor, Chris talks gear with his guest Allan Attridge of the Two Hosers Photo show. They go over anything that they find worth mentioning, including Nikon’s new KeyMission action cameras, the Leicas Sofort (how do you pronounce that in the US?), the new GoPro Karma drone with the HERO5, and the Fujifilm GFX 50S mirrorless digital medium format camera. And of course Chris and Allan also brush the Canon 5D Mark IV.
