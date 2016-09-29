746 An Embarrassing Story

Richard wants to shoot the northern lights in Iceland with a 12 year old DSLR and you can hear Chris finally say that sometimes it’s in fact the gear., Andy points us to a cause that’s worth volunteering for, Joe reports back on his brother-in-law’s successes with his box camera and Ryan wonders about the advantages of shooting ETTL flash over manual. Also Chris will tell you a very embarrassing story about how he got his creative butt kicked by a lens with the wrong filter diameter.
- Telephoto Long Exposures of Donegal
- Dein Sternenkind – freiwillige Fotografen gesucht
- Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep – volunteer photographers wanted
- Participate in the challenge – Join the TFTTF Slack
