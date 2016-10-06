747 Aurora From A Moving Platform

Chris talks about shooting the aurora from a moving ship, what the challenges are and how to overcome them and incorporate them into your photography in a creative way. Thomasz asks why not just do long exposures from a tripod instead of buying a new camera. Also Chris finally gets around to review the September slack challenge – and release pixie Matt comes on the show to introduce the next photo challenge: OPPOSITE (with a twist)
