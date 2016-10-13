748 Bust The Dust

Chris listens in in on the Accidental Tech Podcast with John Siracusa, Casey Liss and Marco Arment and tries to bust a few myths around dust in your camera. He just released a video that takes you behind the scenes of a photo shoot with a band. Also Jeremy wonders how much of a disappointment the new Canon 5D Mark IV really is and Chris gives his take on the critique that has been voiced online.
RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Links:
- Photo Tours with Chris
- Video: Shooting Joo Kraus – Photo Session with Chris Marquardt
- Video: Cleaning Shoes – Retouching Joo Kraus’s soles in Lightroom / Photoshop
- xkcd: Duty Calls (aka “Someone is wrong on the internet”)
- Accidental Tech Podcast: 190: The Girl Who Never Came Over
- The Two Hosers Photo Show
- Particle Sizes
- Dust reduction system – Wikipedia
- tfttf746 – An Embarrassing Story
- The Apocalypse of Lens Dust (lensrentals.com)
- I Don’t Know Why It Swallowed a Fly – Weather Sealed Lens With a Fly Inside (lensrentals.com)
- Front Element Scratches (lensrentals.com)
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours