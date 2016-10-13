748 Bust The Dust

Chris listens in in on the Accidental Tech Podcast with John Siracusa, Casey Liss and Marco Arment and tries to bust a few myths around dust in your camera. He just released a video that takes you behind the scenes of a photo shoot with a band. Also Jeremy wonders how much of a disappointment the new Canon 5D Mark IV really is and Chris gives his take on the critique that has been voiced online.

Author: Chris Marquardt

Chris Marquardt is co-author of The Film Photography Handbook and Absolut analog. He's the host of this podcast and a few others. Chris teaches photography all over the world. He is a regular on the TWiT Network.