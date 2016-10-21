749 Filter Therapy

Something different on this episode of Tips from the Top Floor.. let’s do a quick-fire episode.. Three questions, Three answers.. one about filter therapy, one about sharpening grain, and the question of all questions: what on earth is an f-stop.
Links:
- The Apocalypse of Lens Dust [Lensrentals.com]
- The TFTTF Slack – A Few Words [slack]
- Chris Marquardt Photography [facebook]
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours