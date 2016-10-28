750 Should you buy the new MacBook?

Chris tells you which new laptop he just bought.. and why he made that specific choice. Hint: it’s not the new Apple MacBook Pro. You will hear from Barry who bought a refurbished lens and how he loved the experience, and Rob wants to know if it’s possible to spot edits in a photo, which prompts Chris to try his best at photo forensics.
