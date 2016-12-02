755 I Fixed My Shutter

Today’s episode is about overcoming fears, about doing something you haven’t done before and about repairing a shutter. Chris also does a quick detour into photo history, talking about Prontor and Compur shutters and how they defined a standard that has been part of many cameras and still is even until today: the PC Sync port. Hear Chris and Nick Fancher talk about his new book Studio Anywhere 2: Hard Light – they talk about reducing gear, getting visually stunning results from small flash and learning to get more out of the things you already own.

