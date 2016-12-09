756 To Downsize or not to Downsize

This is a quick-fire episode – three questions, three answers – Mark wants to downsize his camera and is looking at mirrorless, Bob has a hard time to focus with a 10 stop ND filter and Chris discusses live view, zooming in, manual focus and Ryan is thinking about going more wide angle – hear Chris discuss the benefits and drawbacks that Ryan might encounter.
