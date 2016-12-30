759 The Colorful Episode

Doug wonders why we use red green and blue for our photography and not something else and Chris goes a bit into trichromacy and how our eyes work similar to the sensor on our cameras. Bill wonders about the colors on his screen vs. the colors on his prints and Chris visited a massive photo exhibition that you can see in the span of about 2 minutes.
Links:
- Martin Liebscher: Frankfurt Airport Tunnel. Ein Film von Martina Bosse 2015 – YouTube
- In zwei Minuten durch vierzig Metropolen (in German)
- Martin Liebscher
- Trichromacy – Wikipedia
- Why Calibrate a Monitor? (PDF Download)
