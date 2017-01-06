760 Do only Canon and Nikon make PRO Cameras?

Happy New Year everyone! Chris looks back at 2016, looks out to what 2017 will bring and even takes a peek into his 2018 plans as his calendar already begins to fill up. Including some brand-new tours: Morocco and the Chadar Trek in Ladakh, Kashmere. Ben is curious about exposure modes and how they affect the camera when in Manual mode. And Mark Gilvey adds some great thoughts about monitor calibration. Doing it right is a lot better than ignoring it and he brings a compelling argument to the table.
Links:
- Joo Kraus – musician
- Shooting Joo Kraus – behind the scenes of a photo shoot with Chris
- 2017 & 2018 Photo Tours with Chris
- 2018: Norway: Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
- 2018: Ireland’s Northwest & Giant’s Causeway
- 2018: Morocco Photo Tour
- Brides Magazine controversy
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours