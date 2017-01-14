761 How Robust Is Your Camera?

Listener Chris wonders about weather sealing and condensation on his camera, Niels tries to micro-adjust the focus on his lens and Ray is looking for opinions on Art lenses. Oh, and we take a quick look at Kodak’s new announcement to bring their 10 year discontinued slide film Ektachrome back.
