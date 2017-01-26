762 Because we have good taste

Tour participant Jeff scored in a photo contest, Michael and Thomas wonder about how robust their cameras are, Mario needs a motivational boost for his photography and Paul wonders if you can enter a photo contest with an unprocessed RAW file. Is there such a thing as an unprocessed RAW file at all?
Links:
- 2018 Photo Tours: Morocco, Ireland, Lofoten, Ladakh – join now.
- Congratulations! Jeff made 3rd place in a photo contest!
- On Being Creative – YouTube
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours