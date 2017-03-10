767 What is Sharpness?

Joan isn’t quite happy about the sharpness of his photos of people and Chris does a few sophisticated guesses on what he means and how to counter it and get sharper photos of people. Kevin wonders how to tame the flood of RAW and JPG images in his Lightroom and if he needs both at all.
