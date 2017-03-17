768 Lightroom Speed Boost

John Michael wonders how to speed up his Lightroom and Chris goes into the intricacies of setting up and using different preview sizes, smart previews and how the right setup can make Lightroom much faster. Chris also answers the question on why he upgraded to the 7D Mark II – the answer might be surprising. Sean wonders if he should get a regular ND filter or a variable one and Chris explains the differences and why one is probably better than the other.
