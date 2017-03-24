769 Does Beer Develop?

Chris analyzes the claim that you can develop film in beer and comes to the conclusion that that’s unlikely. But he knows how it was done. There’s a recap of the question on color-blind photography (more in the episode linked below). Also some conclusions about the ongoing Anchor experiment.. it’s not looking rosy.

