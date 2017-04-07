771 Chris Dun Goofed

Chris messed up and answered a question that wasn’t even asked. Let’s fix that and discuss the difference between circular and rectangular ND filters. TFTTF gets some online recognition, Chris posted a 360 degree video of Lake Baikal, and double-goof: Chris had the new challenge introduction all along. Well, it’s never too late. Also a look at if and why a macro lens makes for a good portrait lens.
Links:
- Support the show on Patreon and get exclusive early access to content
- TFTTF gets some online recognition: The Best Podcasts for Photography Lovers & Creatives
- 360 degree video: Walk Lake Baikal (watch in Chrome or in the YouTube app)
- The new Slack Photo Challenge
- Get on the TFTTF Slack here
