774 Standardizing On Black And White

Chris takes a look at what you can achieve with an extension tube, why you should know that there are different kinds of extension tubes and how the professionals do their macro photography. There’s talk about Nikon CPU and non-CPU lenses and Chris will also use this episode to bring you something that he just talked about on another podcast: why if you’re going film, self developing it is essential when you shoot black and white.
