775 GoPros in Space

TJ sends in a follow-up on his extension tube story and how he solved it.. Chris takes a look at SpaceX and how they make use of cameras and Doug had a creative experience with fireworks and wonders if there are more creative things you can do with photography.
Links:
- SpaceX attaches GoPro cameras to rockets
- Falling Back to Earth | HD Footage From Space
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours