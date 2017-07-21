784 Homemade Lenses

On this quick-fire Q&A episode Terry wonders about print sizes & aspect ratios, Michael has questions about prisms and mirrors in cameras and Oliver is looking into experimenting with home-made lenses.
RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Links:
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours