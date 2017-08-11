786 Rich and Famous

Danny wonders how to make money with his travel photography and Chris explains his personal story around that topic. Chris has been interviewed by Photo Live Magazine and takes a closer look at the great photos that the listeners submitted to this round of the Slack Photo Challenge.

RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES

Links:

Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours