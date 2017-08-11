786 Rich and Famous

Danny wonders how to make money with his travel photography and Chris explains his personal story around that topic. Chris has been interviewed by Photo Live Magazine and takes a closer look at the great photos that the listeners submitted to this round of the Slack Photo Challenge.
Links:
- Slack Challenge Review: Angad Photos
- Slack Challenge Review: Nikolaus Hueck
- Slack Challenge Review: Brendan Burkett
- Curiously Polar 011: Blue Ice
- Curiously Polar 012: Tourism in the Arctic and the Antarctic
- Absolut Analog 020: Monobath (in German)
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours