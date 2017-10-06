793 No Attribution Please

Jon wonders if the 50/1.8 is a gimmick or if there’s more to it. Allan Attridge of the Two Hosers Podcast returns to the show to discuss a really interesting follow-up question regarding attribution: what if your photo gets published but you DONT’T want attribution?
Links:
- The Two Hosers Photo Show with Allan Attridge
- Online Depth of Field Calculator
- Val d’Orcia, one of the great areas in Tuscany
- iPhone photos of our stay in Tuscany (links to Facebook)
- 6 ways to support Tips from the Top Floor
- Get on the TFTTF Slack and participate in the BOKEH challenge
