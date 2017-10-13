794 An Upside Down Weekend

Find out what unusual place Susan listens to the show at (hint: it has to do with water), Nikolaus asks for a primer on manual exposure and Chris reviews the FOOD challenge.
Links:
- Challenge entry: David Mann: Two Apples and a Plank
- Challenge Entry: Eran Pinhasov: Holiday Dinner
- Challenge Entry: Paul Adams: Fudge
- The BOKEH challenge on the TFTTF Slack
- Get on the TFTTF Slack here
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours
Music: “Divertissement – Pizzicato (from the ballet Sylvia)” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/