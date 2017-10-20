795 The Future of Web Photos

Little post mixup this morning, we made a mistake and had to re-post the episode. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Now that Apple decided to adopt the open HEIF (High Efficiency Image File Format) for their photos, let’s take a closer look at what that means for the future of our photography on the web. When will we have to convert everything over to HEIF? Or will we have to at all?

Photo by Anton Pnomarew via Unsplash