796 Camera Benchmarking

After Marques Brownlee discussed the DxOMark and its problems on his YouTube channel, Chris takes a critical look at benchmarking in general and also at the DxOMark. Also on the show: Corey cannot decide if he should upgrade his gear before the vacation and Chris chimes in.
