798 Phalluses and Film Photography

In this special episode that was recorded during the 2017 Bhutan photo tour, he talks with Adrain Stock aka Ade of the Sunny 16 podcast who brought two Nikon film SLRs to this tour. Topics include Bhutan, the phallus cult, the Divine Mad Man and of course traveling with film through one of the most beautiful Himalayan countries.
