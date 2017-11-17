799 Deep Space Color

Chris does a quick wrap-up of the latest Bhutan photo tour (hint: it was a wonderful experience all around). He will NOT talk about phalluses this time 🙂 Dan has a question that prompts Chris to try to explain what a color space is and where you should be and where you shouldn’t be worried about them.
Links:
- Photos from Bhutan – Chris Marquardt
- Sunny 16 Podcast with Ade
- ProPhoto RGB color space – Wikipedia
- SPONSOR: Linkedin Learning, get your free month here
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours