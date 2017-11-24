800 The Future of Photography

Robert tries to take photos with good colors at a camp fire, Raja wonders about what the switch to Full Frame could do to his speedlights.

Also Chris introduces his new podcast The Future of Photography where he and Adrian Stock (of Sunny 16 fame) explore the ways new technology can help you make fantastic photos. Subscribe wherever you find your other podcasts.

RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES

Links:

Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:

» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)

» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)

» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek

» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway

» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords

» Oct 2018: Morocco

» all photo tours