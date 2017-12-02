801 The Cult of Done Manifesto

Let’s look at a philosophy that can help you get your photo projects done, the Cult of Done Manifesto. Daniel needs help with release forms, Tony wonders about camera settings for shooting video and you can win a t-shirt by helping find a name for our little robot.
- The Cult of Done Manifesto – Bre Pettis
- Win a t-shirt: help us name our robot – The Future of Photography
