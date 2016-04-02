Slack!

I’ve created a Slack for TFTTF and you’re all invited to join and discuss ideas around the show or simply hang out with other TFTTF listeners. If you want to join, or find out more about the TFTTF Slack, here’s the place that has all the answers.

Author: Chris Marquardt

Chris Marquardt is co-author of Absolut analog and The Film Photography Handbook. He hosts Tips from the Top Floor, the world's longest running photography show. Chris teaches photography all over the world on his photo tours. He is also a regular on the TWiT Network.