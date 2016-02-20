RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
On this Q&A episode you will learn about how to blast Infrared from a smart phone at your camera, how to create a 6,7GP image, the deal is with noise and grain and how to become more creative with a few very simple exercises, given to you by Chris.
Make sure to vote for your fellow TFTTFers (even after 715 episodes I’m still not sure what to call you wonderful people) in the Antarctica contest!
Show Links:
- Vote for your fellow TFTTFers
- GigaPan | GigaPixel Images
- The Galapagos of the Arctic: Svalbard/Spitzbergen. 2017 Photo Tours
1 thought on “tfttf715 – Q&A: Grainy 6.7 Gigapixel Infrared Blast”
I use the app DSLR Remote to use my smart phone as an IR blaster. It allows you to simply select what Brand camera you have and adapts the IR signal to suit.