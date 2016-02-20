tfttf715 – Q&A: Grainy 6.7 Gigapixel Infrared Blast







RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES

On this Q&A episode you will learn about how to blast Infrared from a smart phone at your camera, how to create a 6,7GP image, the deal is with noise and grain and how to become more creative with a few very simple exercises, given to you by Chris.

Make sure to vote for your fellow TFTTFers (even after 715 episodes I’m still not sure what to call you wonderful people) in the Antarctica contest!

Show Links:

» Download the MP3 for this episode

Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:

» Sep 2016: Donegal

» Feb 2017: Lake Baikal, Siberia

» May 2017: Svalbard/Spitzbergen

» Nov 2017: Bhutan

» all photo tours