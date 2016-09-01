742 Learning to Move Sideways

Let’s watch Adam Savage look at some amazing artifacts of photography and visit the model he built for a Stanley Kubrick exhibition. Jon wants to know about Back Button Focus – what is it, why would you want to use it, what are its advantages and its pitfalls. Also find the answer to the question if intermediate ISO steps are okay to use.
Links:
- Adam Savage Visits the Stanley Kubrick Exhibition! – YouTube
- Adam Savage’s Overlook Hotel Maze Model – YouTube
- Back Button Focus – YouTube
