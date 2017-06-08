779 David DuChemin: The Soul of the Camera

On today’s episode Chris reveals the winners of the last TFTTF Slack Challenge (join the Slack here)- and Release Pixie Ravsitar reveals the new one.

Chris and David DuChemin discuss what’s more important, the tech, or The Soul of the Camera (which happens to be the title of David’s new book too).

David duChemin is a world & humanitarian assignment photographer, best-selling author, and international workshop leader whose adventurous life fuels his fire to create and share. Based in Victoria, Canada, when he’s home, David leads a semi-nomadic life chasing compelling images on all 7 continents. His work can be found at DavidduChemin.com











