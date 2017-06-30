781 Physical Backups

This episode features questions on broken links, printing your photos as a physical backup, the whereabouts of the Marquardt International Pinhole project, lens elements and groups and an SD card tester for Windows.
Links:
- Arq: cloud backup for Mac and Windows
- Marquardt International Pinhole – 4×5″ Large Format Pinhole Camera by Chris Marquardt
- F3 – flash memory card tester for Mac
- H2testw – flash memory card tester for Windows
