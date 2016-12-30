Doug wonders why we use red green and blue for our photography and not something else and Chris goes a bit into trichromacy and how our eyes work similar to the sensor on our cameras. Bill wonders about the colors on his screen vs. the colors on his prints and Chris visited a massive photo exhibition that you can see in the span of about 2 minutes.
Todd is trying to find ways to bend his lens, George wonders what it takes to make sure that his photos don’t get lost when he’s gone and Chris will try to find out if the new AI-powered camera RELONCH is a threat to professional photography. Hint: it isn’t just yet.
Sawyer calls in with a great tip on focusing with an ND filter and Chris has a few thoughts on the focus trap and how to reliably determine distance without autofocus. Jim wonders about the camera gear to bring on a photo tour and Chris gives an example based on some of the previous photo tours. Brett will do some motorsport photography and is looking for tips and tricks and Barry’s autofocus is way off after he invested in an f/2.8 lens. Chris suspects that there is some serious misalignment at play here between the lens and the camera.
This is a quick-fire episode – three questions, three answers – Mark wants to downsize his camera and is looking at mirrorless, Bob has a hard time to focus with a 10 stop ND filter and Chris discusses live view, zooming in, manual focus and Ryan is thinking about going more wide angle – hear Chris discuss the benefits and drawbacks that Ryan might encounter.
Today’s episode is about overcoming fears, about doing something you haven’t done before and about repairing a shutter. Chris also does a quick detour into photo history, talking about Prontor and Compur shutters and how they defined a standard that has been part of many cameras and still is even until today: the PC Sync port. Hear Chris and Nick Fancher talk about his new book Studio Anywhere 2: Hard Light – they talk about reducing gear, getting visually stunning results from small flash and learning to get more out of the things you already own.