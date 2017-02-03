Ravsitar brings us a new slack photo challenge (if you’re not on the slack, get on board here), Simone wonders about vignetting caused by leaf shutters and how that is different from focal plane shutters, T.J. wants to exercise his photo skills indoors during the dark winter season in Minneapolis and Mark asks about switching photo editors, if Capture One Pro is an alternative to Lightroom. This prompts Chris to talk about Lightroom, Capture One Pro and Serif’s Affinity and their plans for entering the digital asset management (DAM) market
Tour participant Jeff scored in a photo contest, Michael and Thomas wonder about how robust their cameras are, Mario needs a motivational boost for his photography and Paul wonders if you can enter a photo contest with an unprocessed RAW file. Is there such a thing as an unprocessed RAW file at all?
Listener Chris wonders about weather sealing and condensation on his camera, Niels tries to micro-adjust the focus on his lens and Ray is looking for opinions on Art lenses. Oh, and we take a quick look at Kodak’s new announcement to bring their 10 year discontinued slide film Ektachrome back.
Happy New Year everyone! Chris looks back at 2016, looks out to what 2017 will bring and even takes a peek into his 2018 plans as his calendar already begins to fill up. Including some brand-new tours: Morocco and the Chadar Trek in Ladakh, Kashmere. Ben is curious about exposure modes and how they affect the camera when in Manual mode. And Mark Gilvey adds some great thoughts about monitor calibration. Doing it right is a lot better than ignoring it and he brings a compelling argument to the table.
Doug wonders why we use red green and blue for our photography and not something else and Chris goes a bit into trichromacy and how our eyes work similar to the sensor on our cameras. Bill wonders about the colors on his screen vs. the colors on his prints and Chris visited a massive photo exhibition that you can see in the span of about 2 minutes.