Listener Chris wonders about weather sealing and condensation on his camera, Niels tries to micro-adjust the focus on his lens and Ray is looking for opinions on Art lenses. Oh, and we take a quick look at Kodak’s new announcement to bring their 10 year discontinued slide film Ektachrome back.
Happy New Year everyone! Chris looks back at 2016, looks out to what 2017 will bring and even takes a peek into his 2018 plans as his calendar already begins to fill up. Including some brand-new tours: Morocco and the Chadar Trek in Ladakh, Kashmere. Ben is curious about exposure modes and how they affect the camera when in Manual mode. And Mark Gilvey adds some great thoughts about monitor calibration. Doing it right is a lot better than ignoring it and he brings a compelling argument to the table.
Doug wonders why we use red green and blue for our photography and not something else and Chris goes a bit into trichromacy and how our eyes work similar to the sensor on our cameras. Bill wonders about the colors on his screen vs. the colors on his prints and Chris visited a massive photo exhibition that you can see in the span of about 2 minutes.
Todd is trying to find ways to bend his lens, George wonders what it takes to make sure that his photos don’t get lost when he’s gone and Chris will try to find out if the new AI-powered camera RELONCH is a threat to professional photography. Hint: it isn’t just yet.
Sawyer calls in with a great tip on focusing with an ND filter and Chris has a few thoughts on the focus trap and how to reliably determine distance without autofocus. Jim wonders about the camera gear to bring on a photo tour and Chris gives an example based on some of the previous photo tours. Brett will do some motorsport photography and is looking for tips and tricks and Barry’s autofocus is way off after he invested in an f/2.8 lens. Chris suspects that there is some serious misalignment at play here between the lens and the camera.