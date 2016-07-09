tfttf735 – A Ride Over The Mælström

Chris took a Zodiak ride over the very same Mælström that Edgar Allen Poe and Jules Verne wrote about, Bob isn’t sure when or if to delete his photos, Darren wants to know more about lenses that keep their focus while zooming (parfocal lenses) and Mike wants to optimize his backup strategy for when he travels to Greenland.
Links:
- Lofoten Photography by Tom Stewart
- Lofoten Photos by Chris Marquardt
- Video: Riding the Zodiak
- Learn to delete pictures with confidence: 1 Hour 1000 Pics (eBook by Chris)
- Parfocal Lenses (Wikipedia)
- Mythbusting: Parfocal Photo Zooms (lensrentals.com)
