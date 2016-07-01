tfttf734 – Anita’s Popular Fish Burger

Learn about how to make sure you can use use photos you took of other people for your own advertising. Chris talks about the quality of film and you’ll learn everything about Anita’s popular fishburger, which you can get in Sakris?y, Lofoten, Norway.
Links:
- Donegal Dreamscapes 2016 – Ireland with Chris Marquardt
- Model Release – Wikipedia
- Model Release – iStockPhoto
- Model Release – American Society of Media Photographers
- Model Release – Digital Photography School
- Chris on Facebook
