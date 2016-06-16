tfttf732 – Starting A Photography Business

Jose is trying to start a portrait photography business, Chris thinks back to the time when he started his own business and what his challenges were – and how he overcame them. The TFTTF Slack July Photo Challenge is up and Ryan wonders how to future-proof his photo management solution.

