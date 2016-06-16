tfttf732 – Starting A Photography Business

Jose is trying to start a portrait photography business, Chris thinks back to the time when he started his own business and what his challenges were – and how he overcame them. The TFTTF Slack July Photo Challenge is up and Ryan wonders how to future-proof his photo management solution.
Links:
- Ireland: Donegal Dreamscapes 2016 Photo Tour – phantastic tours and workshops with Chris Marquardt and Alternative Visions (Trevor Cole and Ashley Kydd)
- The July Photo Challenge – get your photo reviewed on the show
- Here’s how to join the Slack
- SPONSOR: Hedge for Mac – the fastest way to copy your RAW files – to multiple destinations and 100% verified
- Stop Worrying About Making the Right Decision
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours