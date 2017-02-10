764 Can’t-Delete-Photos-Aholic

James wants a camera that can shoot movie-like quality. Chris explains how to evaluate cameras and that the movie-like qualities of movies are not necessarily only due to the cameras. The soft factors include anything from lighting, color correction, editing, pacing, music, and last but not least: story. Thomas is a self-confessed can’t-delete-photos-aholic and Chris takes a brief dive into tackling that problem from two different directions: making sure to not shoot as much (easier said than done) and a way to tame the deluge of photos that’s on our hard drive. Finally a question about bouncing flash and how to optimize on the settings for this type of photography.
RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Links:
- 120 – a video short story by Chris Marquardt
- 1 Hour 1000 Pics – Supercharge your Photography Workflow – a free eBook
- The TFTTF Slack – get on board now
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours