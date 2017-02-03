763 The long dark winter

Ravsitar brings us a new slack photo challenge (if you’re not on the slack, get on board here), Simone wonders about vignetting caused by leaf shutters and how that is different from focal plane shutters, T.J. wants to exercise his photo skills indoors during the dark winter season in Minneapolis and Mark asks about switching photo editors, if Capture One Pro is an alternative to Lightroom. This prompts Chris to talk about Lightroom, Capture One Pro and Serif’s Affinity and their plans for entering the digital asset management (DAM) market
Links:
- Slack Challenge: Brendan Burkett
- Slack Challenge: Bob Stephenson
- Slack Challenge: Ravsitar
- Radiolab: Why Isn’t the Sky Blue?
- Center Filters for Wide Angle Lenses [Ken Rockwell]
- Capture One Pro [PhaseOne]
- Affinity – Professional creative software [Serif]
- 2018 Photo Tours with Chris Marquardt
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours