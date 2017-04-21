773 The Economics of Film

Chris takes a closer look at the economics of monobath developer, an exploration why the Lab Box is still a great idea and how to avoid sticky fingers when trying to coax a roll of 120 film onto a development reel. On the digital side, Chris looks into free image editing tools on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android and even on Blackberry.

