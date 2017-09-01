788 Tricks of the Press Photographers

Let’s look at how a spaghetti strainer can help you learn about photography. There are three new and probably a bit exotic lenses on the horizon and Chris explains what they are good for. He also looks at the tricks of the press photographers to help you take better hand-held low light shots.
