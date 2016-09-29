746 An Embarrassing Story

Richard wants to shoot the northern lights in Iceland with a 12 year old DSLR and you can hear Chris finally say that sometimes it’s in fact the gear., Andy points us to a cause that’s worth volunteering for, Joe reports back on his brother-in-law’s successes with his box camera and Ryan wonders about the advantages of shooting ETTL flash over manual. Also Chris will tell you a very embarrassing story about how he got his creative butt kicked by a lens with the wrong filter diameter.


4 thoughts on “746 An Embarrassing Story”

  1. Hi Chris,

    In your last episode, in which you also talked about your embarrassing story and the lack of a fitting ND filter, I wonder why you didn’t use the post processing method. Making multi exposures and post process the images as layers in photoshop. Then you would have gotten the same or a pleasing result. Maybe you want to mention this in your next show. Thanks and keep the great work. Greetings, Marc de Boer.

  2. https://flic.kr/p/MabJTJ
    Hopefully this link opens. This is a picture of the northern lights in Dawson City YK Canada. F2.8 10sec ASA800. That being said I believe an older camera can take good photos of the northern lights because, like shooting the moon they are surprisingly bright.

