tfttf739 – The Bumblebee Principle

We’re opening yet another Slack photo challenge, Ted has a word to say about an interview that Ibarionex Perello did with Chris on The Candid Frame, Joe got his family into discussing photography by using box cameras and Ed wonders about getting a CLA, a Clean-Lube-and-Adjust. Oh, and bumblebees…

RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES

Links:

Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours