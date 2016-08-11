tfttf739 – The Bumblebee Principle

We’re opening yet another Slack photo challenge, Ted has a word to say about an interview that Ibarionex Perello did with Chris on The Candid Frame, Joe got his family into discussing photography by using box cameras and Ed wonders about getting a CLA, a Clean-Lube-and-Adjust. Oh, and bumblebees…
Links:
- Meet your TFTTF peers and spend photo time with Chris – discoverthetopfloor.com
- Bumblebee Flight Does Not Violate the Laws of Physics
- The Candid Frame #331 – Interview with Chris Marquardt
- Slack Challenge: photo 1 by David Mann
- Slack Challenge: photo 2 by Matt Armstead
- Slack Challenge: photo 3 by Brian Walworth
- tfttf724 – Chris discusses box cameras
- Join the TFTTF Slack
