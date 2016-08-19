740 The Own-Backyard-Problem

Chris discusses the own-backyard-syndrome – is the grass on the other side really greener? Jim tries to find a good way to switch from Apple Photos to Adobe Lightroom and we take a closer look at Getty Images who lately seem to have gotten into a little bit of trouble.

Links:

