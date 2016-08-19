740 The Own-Backyard-Problem

Chris discusses the own-backyard-syndrome – is the grass on the other side really greener? Jim tries to find a good way to switch from Apple Photos to Adobe Lightroom and we take a closer look at Getty Images who lately seem to have gotten into a little bit of trouble.
Links:
- The Carol Highsmith Archive at the Library of Congress
- Getty vs. Carol M. Highsmith: Photographer filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Getty for selling her public domain photos
- Getty Responds to $1 Billion Lawsuit, Will Defend Itself ‘Vigorously’
- Getty Images Sued Yet Again for Massive Copyright Violations – ZUMA Press
- The Carlyle Group – Wikipedia
- I feel like there’s almost nothing to shoot where I live [Reddit]
- Seeing Fresh: The Practice of Contemplative Photography
- Export Lightroom CC to Apple Photos in One Click
