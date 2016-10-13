748 Bust The Dust

Chris listens in in on the Accidental Tech Podcast with John Siracusa, Casey Liss and Marco Arment and tries to bust a few myths around dust in your camera. He just released a video that takes you behind the scenes of a photo shoot with a band. Also Jeremy wonders how much of a disappointment the new Canon 5D Mark IV really is and Chris gives his take on the critique that has been voiced online.


Author: Chris Marquardt

Chris Marquardt is co-author of Absolut analog and The Film Photography Handbook. He hosts Tips from the Top Floor, the world's longest running photography show. Chris teaches photography all over the world on his photo tours. He is also a regular on the TWiT Network.